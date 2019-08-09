Overview

Dr. Alice Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Capital Women's Care in Oceanside, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.