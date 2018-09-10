Overview

Dr. Alice Levine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.