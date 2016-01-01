Overview

Dr. Alice Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Chun F Wang MD in Flushing, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.