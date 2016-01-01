Dr. Alice Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Chun Fu Wang MD13630 Maple Ave Ste 1F, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 321-2122
-
2
Lee Alice K MD Office4125 Kissena Blvd Ste 105, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 321-2122
-
3
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-4848Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alice Lee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
