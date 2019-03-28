Dr. Krull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alice Krull, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alice Krull, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Alice J. Krull MD Inc.11858 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 842-1980
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
When it comes to knowlegde and carring you are in great hands with this physician.
About Dr. Alice Krull, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1417994930
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Krull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krull has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krull.
