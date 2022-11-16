Overview

Dr. Alice Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Johnson works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.