Dr. Alice Hunter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alice Hunter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital

Dr. Hunter works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-5100
    Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington
    16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 372-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Chondrocalcinosis
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger Release
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Sprain
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Replacement
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Dr. Hunter is the whole package. She is kind and compassionate. But she is a brilliant physician in the field of orthopedic care. She listens to her patients and lets them lead the way. You simplest cannot go wrong with Dr Hunter.
    Second to none! — Apr 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alice Hunter, MD
    About Dr. Alice Hunter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306901160
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Children'S Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery Deaconess Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Deaconess Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

