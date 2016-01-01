Dr. Alice Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Hong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Suny and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
-
1
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 505-6550
-
2
Advanced Eye Care Associates128 Mott St Ste 408, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 732-0073
-
3
Advanced Eye Care Associates13625 Maple Ave Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 358-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alice Hong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1003077991
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.