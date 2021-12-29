Dr. Alice Hirata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Hirata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alice Hirata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Hirata works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Richmond Obgyn At St. Mary's1501 Maple Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 320-2483
-
2
Advanced Heart Failure Center7001 Forest Ave Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 320-2483
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirata?
She the best Doctor, she so friendly and do the best treatment ever I seen her.
About Dr. Alice Hirata, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760466684
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirata works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.