Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO
Overview
Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Higdon Wilham works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Health - Paducah General Surgery1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 235, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 442-9463
-
2
Lourdes Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC225 Medical Center Dr Ste 105, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2444
-
3
Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Higdon performed emergency surgery on me and I am forever grateful that she was the surgeon at the hospital when I arrived. She was kind, efficient and answered all of our questions without losing her patience.
About Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1326488891
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higdon Wilham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Higdon Wilham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Higdon Wilham works at
Dr. Higdon Wilham has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higdon Wilham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Higdon Wilham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higdon Wilham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higdon Wilham, there are benefits to both methods.