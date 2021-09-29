See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Alice Furman, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alice Furman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Furman works at Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mt Sinai Associates in Internal Med
    241 E 86th St Apt 2D, New York, NY 10028 (212) 426-0190

  Mount Sinai Hospital

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 29, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Alice Furman's for 25 years now, and she is hands down the most caring, attentive, and thorough doctor I have ever been to. She is always responsive to my concerns, patient, and never rushes me. I feel so safe in her care. I've recommended her to so many of my friends and family over the years and they all love her and agree she is the best doctor they've seen. It's hard to find a doctor that you can really trust, and I'm so grateful to have found Dr. Furman.
    Marcy E — Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Alice Furman, MD

    Internal Medicine
    32 years of experience
    Dr. Alice Furman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

