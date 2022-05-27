Dr. Alice Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alice Friedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University MD School MD|University Of Maryland
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
1
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman has been my doctor for about 15 years now. I have a very complicated Crohn's issues along with many many other health issues. She never stopped until she would get to the bottom of why I wasn't feeling well. Referral to the best doctors for my issues. I truly believe she has saved my life!! She has the best staff that care!! I feel like she treats me like I were a member of her family!! Truly the best!!
About Dr. Alice Friedman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1306812359
Education & Certifications
- University MD School MD|University Of Maryland
- University Va School Med|Wright State University
- Allergy & Immunology, Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
