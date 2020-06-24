See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Alice Frausto, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alice Frausto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Frausto works at Vicken Sepilian, MD in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alice Frausto M D Inc.
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 242-3445
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 24, 2020
I have been a patient for about 25 years and she never ceases to surprise me and amaze me with her current health acumen and knowledge. No BS. She likes her patients and is a stellar physician. She takes her time with you - she is curious about your health, your lifestyle and interested in what you are putting into your body that may add to whatever situation you may be in health wise. She is a jewel.
MIndy — Jun 24, 2020
Photo: Dr. Alice Frausto, MD
About Dr. Alice Frausto, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1386798486
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alice Frausto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frausto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Frausto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Frausto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Frausto works at Vicken Sepilian, MD in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Frausto’s profile.

Dr. Frausto has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frausto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Frausto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frausto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frausto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frausto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

