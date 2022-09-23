Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epitropoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Cataract & Refractive Center of Ohio262 Neil Ave Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 221-7464Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Dr. Epitropoulos performed cataract surgery on both my eyes. Professional facility, staffed with knowledgeable, caring assistants.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1205812997
- Ohio State University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr
- The Ohio State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Epitropoulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epitropoulos has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epitropoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Epitropoulos speaks Greek.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Epitropoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epitropoulos.
