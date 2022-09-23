Overview

Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Epitropoulos works at Ophthalmic Surgeons And Consultants Of Ohio in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.