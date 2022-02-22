Dr. Alice Doe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Doe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alice Doe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dr. Doe works at
Locations
Borgess Pulmonary Medicine1535 Gull Rd Ste 130, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 345-1161
Ascension Allegan Hospital555 Linn St, Allegan, MI 49010 Directions (269) 345-1161
Borgess Health Park Laboratory3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 345-1161
Ascension Borgess-lee Hospital420 W High St, Dowagiac, MI 49047 Directions (269) 345-1161
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care! Dr. Doe listens and cares for her patients. She is compassionate and thorough. I have never had to wait for my appointment. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Alice Doe, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1124238654
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Sleep Medicine
