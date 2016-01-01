Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cootauco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cootauco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Associates (WHA)7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-4480
-
2
Perinatal Center (PNC)510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 414, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-4383
-
3
UM SJMG Women's Health Associates7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5470
-
4
University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5883
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cootauco?
About Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801843826
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cootauco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cootauco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cootauco works at
Dr. Cootauco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cootauco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cootauco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cootauco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.