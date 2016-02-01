Dr. Alice Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Cohen, DO
Overview
Dr. Alice Cohen, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Conestoga Rehabilitation Associates2207 Oregon Pike Ste 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 560-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Independence Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is wonderful! I was very apprehensive about going to see someone for my skin issues that I had been struggling with and trying to cover up for YEARS! When I had my consultation I had so many questions and concerns.Dr. Cohen's caring manner and wealth of knowledge and experience put me completely at ease. My skin has never looked better and for the 1st time in over 3 decades I can go out without makeup! I am very grateful that I found Dr. Cohen. You will be too!
About Dr. Alice Cohen, DO
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital
- Garden City Osteo Hospital
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Witchita State University
