Dr. Alice Cohen, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alice Cohen, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center

Dr. Cohen works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen Cancer Center
    201 Lyons Ave Ste D5, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-7230
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Dr. Cohen is the best hematologist in New Jersey particularly with respect to bleeding disorders.
    Donald Goldman — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Alice Cohen, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528071164
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • NYU-Manhattan VA Med Ctr
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

