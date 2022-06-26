Overview

Dr. Alice Chung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Chung works at Mitchell S. Karlan M.d. A Professional Corporation in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.