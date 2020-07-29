Dr. Alice Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Chu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
New Life Rheumatology Center889 Allwood Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 778-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best rheumatologist I had.
About Dr. Alice Chu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1962513366
Education & Certifications
- KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Korean.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods.