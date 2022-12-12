Dr. Alice Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Chiu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alice Chiu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Chiu works at
Locations
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bayshore11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (713) 486-6325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been seeing her since around 2006 when my wife had her bypass. At this time I wasn't her patient, however Pam and her really clicked. She is a great doctor, cares deeply about her patients, and isn't afraid to pick up the phone and call us if needed. Pam is a type 1 diabetic for 50 years and also has thyroid issues. I am now a type 2 diabetic with thyroid issues and we see her around every 3 months. Her office is neat and her staff are very good and competent. She is also well known to be on time. Dr. Chiu is also up to date and anything to do with diabetes and thyroid issues. I have sent two of my best friends to be her patients which should indicate how special she is to us. 5 stars out of 5, all day long.
About Dr. Alice Chiu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Tagalog
- 1881682276
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Malaise and Fatigue and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiu speaks Mandarin and Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
