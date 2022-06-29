Overview

Dr. Alice Cavanagh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cavanagh works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.