Dr. Alice Boylan, MD
Dr. Alice Boylan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Boylan is the best doctor ever. She was my mother's doctor during her final days with liver failure and she was patience with me and my family through the entire process and explained everything. She is compassionate and genuinely care about her patients on and off duty. I could never express how grateful I was for her to be the doctor to care for my mom and to be the one to tell me that my mother was not going to live. She did not rush me to make any decisions despite the inevitable.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Boylan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boylan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boylan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boylan.
