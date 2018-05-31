See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Alice Boylan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alice Boylan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Boylan works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Bronchiolitis
Respiratory Management
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Bronchiolitis

Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alice Boylan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1336246123
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Boylan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boylan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boylan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boylan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boylan works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Boylan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boylan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boylan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boylan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boylan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

