Dr. Alice Blake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alice Blake, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Blake works at
Locations
Douglas H Orchard MD222 N 2nd St Ste 208, Boise, ID 83702 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been fortunate to have Dr Blake as my physician for the past 30 years. On a recent visit, Dr Blake was able to schedule an ultrasound, CT scan, and surgery within a week of my visit. Her quick work meant I did not have to wait agonizing weeks to get diagnosis and treatment. Thank you Dr Blake for your compassion, dedication, knowledge, thoughtfulness, and efficiency. Ronda- Boise, Idaho- December 17, 2022
About Dr. Alice Blake, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Swahili
- 1508805078
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
