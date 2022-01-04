Dr. Alice Azzalin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzalin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Azzalin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Azzalin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Azzalin works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock26 Indian Rock, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been diabetic since 1988 and in all these years I've seen a fair number of different Endocrinologists. Whether I wasn't happy with a specific doctor or due to moving to another town. I can say in all honesty, I've never met a doctor quite like Dr. Azzalin! She was very attentive, extremely thorough and never felt rushed. She took her time explaining all my options with regard the newest medications and medical devices available. I can't remember a time, any doctor spending that much time caring for a patient on a simple office visit. I can not recommend her highly enough!
About Dr. Alice Azzalin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1619296746
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azzalin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azzalin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azzalin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzalin works at
Dr. Azzalin has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azzalin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzalin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzalin.
