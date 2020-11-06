See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Alice Abraham, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alice Abraham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Abraham works at Elaine Cong, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Familial Hypercholesterolemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-2050

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 06, 2020
    I just received a follow up call from Dr. Abraham. She was the same as I experienced in the office the other day: caring, patient, willing to fully answer my questions, and helpful regarding my concern.
    Theresa — Nov 06, 2020
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1083857213
    • Columbia P&S-Presby Hosp
    • Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    • Columbia Univeristy
    • Internal Medicine
