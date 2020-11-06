Dr. Alice Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Abraham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Glenn Brauntuch, MD180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just received a follow up call from Dr. Abraham. She was the same as I experienced in the office the other day: caring, patient, willing to fully answer my questions, and helpful regarding my concern.
About Dr. Alice Abraham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1083857213
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&S-Presby Hosp
- Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Columbia Univeristy
- Internal Medicine
