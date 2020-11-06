Overview

Dr. Alice Abraham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Elaine Cong, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Familial Hypercholesterolemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.