Dr. Alian Garay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alian Garay, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School - Houston.
Dr. Garay works at
Locations
Bariatric and General Surgery of Kingwood201 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste B100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 825-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Anytime i have told people about my doctor.
About Dr. Alian Garay, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1558417162
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- The University of Texas Medical School - Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garay works at
Dr. Garay has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garay speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.