Dr. Alia Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alia Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alia Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Dermatology Partners2383 Pate St N, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Georgia Dermatology Partners1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Georgia Dermatology Partners117 Lee Byrd Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Georgia Dermatology Partners3925 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 200, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (770) 736-5206Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Three different people's opinions led me to see Dr. Alia Brown & I could not be more pleased with my consultation. Dr. Brown's welcoming nature along with her bedside manner was refreshing. Dr. Brown's passion for skincare is evident, however, her casual & explicit knowledge about Melanated skin - diagnosis & treatment(s) was intuitive & impressive. Dr. Brown's swift approach to a visual diagnosis right after she extends her patient pleasantries gave us more time & without rushing to discuss my Melasma condition & treatments. I am very pleased with Dr. Brown.
About Dr. Alia Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679613871
Education & Certifications
- Skin Laser and Surgery Specialist Of New York and New Jersey
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Maryland
- Meharry Medical College
- Spelman College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.