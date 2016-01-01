Dr. Alhumaid accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alia Alhumaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alia Alhumaid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Alhumaid works at
Locations
-
1
Jonathan Reynolds Lloyd Sole Mbr5 Centerpointe Dr Ste 400, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 486-7276Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alhumaid?
About Dr. Alia Alhumaid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1598936916
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alhumaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhumaid works at
Dr. Alhumaid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhumaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhumaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhumaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.