Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Zomorodi works at
Locations
1
Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 684-7777
2
Durham Office200 Duke Medical Ctr # Clinic, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-8709
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Simply put, Dr. Zomorodi has given us the greatest gift by truly being the most gifted surgeon and a master of his craft. We came to him from across the country for a complicated and large Chondrosarcoma skull tumor for my husband. Not only did he, from the first moment we met him, help put us at ease and build tremendous confidence, he dedicated himself with obsessive compulsion to provide the best outcome for my 51 year old, active husband and our family. The 7 hr surgery was miraculous and he was discharged 24 hours later with his hearing, facial nerves, eyesight, vocal chords intact and functioning. From his bedside manner to his superior skill, our family will be grateful to the day we die of the second chance at life we received from Dr. Zomorodi and the Duke Health's team care. I've never written a review like this so near and dear but this man deserves all the praises - we trusted him with our family and you should you.
About Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1053428326
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
