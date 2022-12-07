See All Gastroenterologists in Rapid City, SD
Overview

Dr. Ali Zakaria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. 

Dr. Zakaria works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Rapid City Clinic
    2805 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 755-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ali Zakaria, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144604661
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ali Zakaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zakaria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zakaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zakaria works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Zakaria’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakaria.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

