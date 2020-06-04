Overview

Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Zaidi works at Consultants In Cardiology & Electrophysiology in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.