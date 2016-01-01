See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Zaidi works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Tetralogy of Fallot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guggenheim Pavilion
    1190 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens
    1468 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Tetralogy of Fallot
Septal Defect
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Tetralogy of Fallot

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386693323
    Education & Certifications

    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Montefiore Medical Center

