Dr. Ali Wait, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Wait, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Wait works at
Locations
HonorHealth Vascular Group - Tatum18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 882-7465
- 2 7351 E Osborn Rd Bldg C200, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-7465
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waite is very open with all my questions and always showed deep concern about mt well being.
About Dr. Ali Wait, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1992949861
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Maricopa Integrated Hlth Systems
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
