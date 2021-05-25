Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valimahomed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School - Brigham and Women's Hospital
Dr. Valimahomed works at
Locations
1
Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute301 Professional View Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 720-2555
2
Gramercy Pain Center2124 State Route 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 788-0349
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valimahomed?
He was very caring listen to me and understood what I was saying Thank You For Helping me and hoping we can fix my problems
About Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1760807184
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School - Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center - New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valimahomed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valimahomed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valimahomed works at
Dr. Valimahomed has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valimahomed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Valimahomed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valimahomed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valimahomed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valimahomed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.