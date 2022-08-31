Overview

Dr. Ali Usmani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Usmani works at Middletown Cardiology Associates in Franklin, OH with other offices in Lebanon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Endocarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.