Dr. Ali Usmani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Usmani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Usmani works at
Locations
Middletown Cardiology Associates in Franklin5275 State Route 122 Ste 200, Franklin, OH 45005 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Middletown Cardiology Associates at Otterbein585 N State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
always a great visit to this office
About Dr. Ali Usmani, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1013968817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Cleveland Clinic
- Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
