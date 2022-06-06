See All Cardiologists in St Augustine, FL
Dr. Ali Tutar, MD

Cardiology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Tutar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Istanbul University, Istanbul Tip Fak and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Tutar works at Cardiovascular Consultants in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Consultants
    300 Health Park Blvd Ste 5010, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 823-8809
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Consultants
    377 Palm Coast Pkwy SW Unit 4, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia

Chest Pain
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Dizziness
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cardiomegaly
Congenital Heart Defects
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Hypertension
Obesity
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rash
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Unstable Angina
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Dissection
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Tumors, Benign
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Ali Tutar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1538114624
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Missouri, Kansas City School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University MO
    Medical Education
    • Istanbul University, Istanbul Tip Fak
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

