Overview

Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Turkmani works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

