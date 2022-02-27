Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix - Neurology5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 550-8891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turkmani is a highly skilled neurosurgeon with excellent bedside manner, He performed my craniotomy for an arteriovenous malformation. I truly appreciate everything he has done for me. Mayo Clinic is very fortunate to have him
About Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073893913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
