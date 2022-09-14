See All Plastic Surgeons in Lyndhurst, OH
Dr. Ali Totonchi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Totonchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. 

Dr. Totonchi works at Zeeba Clinic in Lyndhurst, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brainard Surgery Center
    29017 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 461-7999
  2. 2
    Vital Health Partners
    24700 Center Ridge Rd Ste 220, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-2262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Main Campus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr. Totonchi preformed a medial thigh lift, tummy tuck, and breast lift / augmentation on me. Him and his staff answered all my questions before/after, explained the procedures in-depth, and eased any worries I had. I couldn’t be happier with my results and I highly recommend Dr. Totonchi and his staff!
    About Dr. Ali Totonchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760650824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Tabriz University / Faculty of Medicine (University of Azarabadegan)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Totonchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Totonchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Totonchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Totonchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Totonchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Totonchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Totonchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Totonchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

