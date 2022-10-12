Overview

Dr. Ali Torabzadeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Torabzadeh works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.