Dr. Ali Tajlil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Tajlil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Tajlil works at
Locations
Advanced Wound Care Centers of Sacramento Inc3941 J St Ste 370, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 673-6890
Emergency Medicine4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (800) 677-4491SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician. Very nice and personable with nice staff.
About Dr. Ali Tajlil, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Turkish
- 1861579534
Education & Certifications
- TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN)
