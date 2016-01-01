Dr. Ali Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Syed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
West Florida Urology35095 US Highway 19 N Ste 202, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 349-6899Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Advanced Urology Institute2148 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 102, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-7719
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Ali Syed, MD
- Urology
- English, Urdu
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed speaks Urdu.
