Dr. Ali Suleiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suleiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Suleiman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Suleiman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Plateau Medical Center and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Suleiman works at
Locations
-
1
Suleiman Ali A MD300 CARRIAGE DR, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Plateau Medical Center
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suleiman?
Dr. Suleiman has been a wonderful and caring doctor for a family member that has been very ill for quite a long time. He has shown tremendous compassion and empathy as well as extremely good judgment regarding overall medical needs and quick decisions that have been greatly beneficial to the care of my Mother. I can easily recommend Dr Suleiman to any person requiring the care of a good kidney doctor.
About Dr. Ali Suleiman, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720167687
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp
- William Beaumont Hosp
- William Beaumont Hosp
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suleiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suleiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suleiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suleiman works at
Dr. Suleiman has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suleiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suleiman speaks Arabic.
Dr. Suleiman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suleiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suleiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suleiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.