Dr. Ali Strocker, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Ali Strocker, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Strocker works at Southern California Pediatric Ent Associates in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 412, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 905-8118

  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Microtia, Meatal Atresia and Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.3
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2020
    The nicest and explains everything well.
    — Sep 09, 2020
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154447902
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • UCLA
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Ali Strocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strocker works at Southern California Pediatric Ent Associates in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Strocker’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Strocker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

