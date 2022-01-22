Overview

Dr. Ali Sovari, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sovari works at Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.