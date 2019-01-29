Overview

Dr. Ali Soozani, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Soozani works at Lotus Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.