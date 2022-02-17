Dr. Ali Somjee, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Somjee, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ali Somjee, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wylie, TX.
Locations
Wylie Dental Associates611 W Brown St Ste 100, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 480-3924Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came in for cleaning and he checked the hygienist work. Nice Dr. Glad I had a chance to meet him.
About Dr. Ali Somjee, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1386091908
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somjee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somjee accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Somjee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Somjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Somjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.