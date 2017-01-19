Overview

Dr. Ali Shirzadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from Texas Tech and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



Dr. Shirzadi works at Mid-State Neurosurgery in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.