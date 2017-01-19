Dr. Ali Shirzadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirzadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Shirzadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Shirzadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from Texas Tech and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Shirzadi works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Clinic - Murfreesboro1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 849-8004
South Bay Brain and Spine2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 710, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-0133
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 3-surgeries performed by Dr. Shirzadi, and I cannot say enough about his competence, and his compassion. He is patient, thorough in his explanations, he listens to you, he returns calls promptly, and you never feel like a "number" he truly cares about his patients, and it is evident the moment you meet him. His office staff, and medical assistant are also exceptional. Always helpful, and go out of their way for you. You are in excellent hands with this doctor, and his staff!
About Dr. Ali Shirzadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Faroese and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Texas Tech
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirzadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirzadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirzadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirzadi works at
Dr. Shirzadi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirzadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shirzadi speaks Faroese and Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirzadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirzadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirzadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirzadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.