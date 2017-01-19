See All Neurosurgeons in Murfreesboro, TN
Overview

Dr. Ali Shirzadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from Texas Tech and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Dr. Shirzadi works at Mid-State Neurosurgery in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Clinic - Murfreesboro
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 849-8004
  2. 2
    South Bay Brain and Spine
    2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 710, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-0133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2017
    I have had 3-surgeries performed by Dr. Shirzadi, and I cannot say enough about his competence, and his compassion. He is patient, thorough in his explanations, he listens to you, he returns calls promptly, and you never feel like a "number" he truly cares about his patients, and it is evident the moment you meet him. His office staff, and medical assistant are also exceptional. Always helpful, and go out of their way for you. You are in excellent hands with this doctor, and his staff!
    Lisa V. in Hollister, CA — Jan 19, 2017
    About Dr. Ali Shirzadi, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Faroese and Persian
    • 1720358971
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • Texas Tech
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Shirzadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirzadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirzadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirzadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirzadi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirzadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirzadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirzadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirzadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirzadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

