Dr. Ali Shirvani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirvani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Shirvani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Shirvani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Shirvani works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Carrollton Office4325 N Josey Ln Ste 301, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 915-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shirvani?
Excellent doctor who takes the time to listen to your needs. Health matters were resolved after one visit. Very professional run front desk and his assistants.
About Dr. Ali Shirvani, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1528054046
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirvani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirvani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirvani works at
Dr. Shirvani has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirvani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shirvani speaks Persian and Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirvani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirvani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirvani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirvani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.