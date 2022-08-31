Dr. Ali Sheybani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheybani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Sheybani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Sheybani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Sheybani works at
Locations
-
1
Ali Sheybani Medical Inc15450 Ventura Blvd Ste 102, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 784-1035
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheybani?
I have seen him 10 years. 100% correct diagnosis and the nicest man you could ever want as your doctor. Love him! 10 stars
About Dr. Ali Sheybani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1427006824
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Med Center
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheybani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheybani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheybani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheybani works at
Dr. Sheybani speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheybani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheybani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheybani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheybani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.