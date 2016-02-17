Overview

Dr. Ali Shakir, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Shakir works at Cardiovascular Institute Michgn in Roseville, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.